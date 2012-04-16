April 16 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The F.C.C's case against Google, described in an interim report, was left unresolved because a critical participant, the engineer in charge of the Street View project, declined to talk. r.reuters.com/fem67s

* In February, the Educational Development Corporation said it would remove its titles from Amazon, more evidence of the tumult over who gets to decide how much a book costs. r.reuters.com/hem67s

* While a trial for George Zimmerman, who was charged last week with second degree murder in Trayvon Martin's death, will most likely not start for months, if ever, some in the news media are already predicting blanket coverage. r.reuters.com/kem67s

* Mark Lewis from Manchester, England, is one of a small handful of lawyers who have led the civil litigation against News Corporation over suspected phone hacking. r.reuters.com/pem67s

* A new form requires taxpayers to provide detailed information on their overseas financial accounts, including income derived from them. r.reuters.com/qem67s

* A $500 million undersea cable connecting Iraq to the rest of the world is a first step in a plan to turn the country into a conduit for Internet traffic between East and West. r.reuters.com/wem67s