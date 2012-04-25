BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
April 25 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Accretive Health, one of the United States' largest medical debt-collection companies, is under fire in Minnesota for placing employees in hospitals and demanding patients pay before receiving treatment, documents show.
* An inquiry by the Securities and Exchange Commission is focused on at least three Hollywood movie studios and creates a potential roadblock for the industry's plans to expand in China, one of the world's largest markets.
* Allegations of widespread bribery at Wal-Mart's Mexican subsidiary continued to reverberate on Tuesday, with the company beginning a campaign to limit the damage as its shares declined further.
* Two years after the BP oil spill, federal prosecutors have filed the first criminal charges related to the accident, accusing a former company engineer of destroying evidence by deleting text messages that discussed the amount of oil leaking from the stricken well.
* With a rising portion of Spain's $876 billion in home mortgages at risk of default, many economists say some of Spain's biggest banks will need a bailout.
* KKR & Co LP - agreed to acquire Travelopia from TUI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: