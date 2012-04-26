April 26 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An increasing number of the nation's large banks are aggressively pursuing low-income customers with products that can carry high fees and are largely untouched by consumer protections.

r.reuters.com/jag87s

* The bribery allegations surrounding Wal-Mart cast into relief the transformation of the once-obscure Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a law enacted in 1977 that was rarely enforced.

r.reuters.com/kag87s

* Some environmental and consumer groups say that increased use of Dow Chemical's herbicide, 2,4-D, could cause cancer, hormone disruption and other health problems.

r.reuters.com/mag87s

* The Federal Reserve chairman, Ben Bernanke, on Wednesday dismissed proposals to escalate the Fed's economic stimulus campaign as "reckless," arguing that the costs would be high and the benefits uncertain.

r.reuters.com/pag87s

* The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday approved an updated policy that makes it harder for employers to use background checks to systematically rule out hiring anyone with a criminal conviction.

r.reuters.com/rag87s

* Speaking before an inquiry on Wednesday, the News Corporation chief, Rupert Murdoch, sought to deflect suggestions that he wielded influence with British officials to further his corporate interests.

r.reuters.com/sag87s