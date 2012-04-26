EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 26 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* An increasing number of the nation's large banks are aggressively pursuing low-income customers with products that can carry high fees and are largely untouched by consumer protections.
* The bribery allegations surrounding Wal-Mart cast into relief the transformation of the once-obscure Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a law enacted in 1977 that was rarely enforced.
* Some environmental and consumer groups say that increased use of Dow Chemical's herbicide, 2,4-D, could cause cancer, hormone disruption and other health problems.
* The Federal Reserve chairman, Ben Bernanke, on Wednesday dismissed proposals to escalate the Fed's economic stimulus campaign as "reckless," arguing that the costs would be high and the benefits uncertain.
* The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday approved an updated policy that makes it harder for employers to use background checks to systematically rule out hiring anyone with a criminal conviction.
* Speaking before an inquiry on Wednesday, the News Corporation chief, Rupert Murdoch, sought to deflect suggestions that he wielded influence with British officials to further his corporate interests.
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.