May 1 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* At the center of the uproar over a Google Inc
project that scooped up personal data from potentially millions
of unsuspecting people is the company software engineer who
wrote the code.
r.reuters.com/xuw87s
* Microsoft Corp agreed to invest hundreds of
millions of dollars in Barnes & Noble's Nook division,
giving the bookstore chain stronger footing in the hotly
contested electronic book market and creating an alliance that
could intensify the fight over the future of digital reading.
r.reuters.com/byw87s
* Delta Air Lines said on Monday that it had agreed
to buy a refinery near Philadelphia from ConocoPhillips
to offset the risk of higher jet fuel prices.
r.reuters.com/jyw87s
* Aviva said on Monday that its chief executive had
decided to refuse a pay increase for this year after some
shareholders raised concerns about the levels of executive pay
at the British insurance giant.
r.reuters.com/qyw87s
* The energy transportation and distribution company Sunoco
agreed Monday to be sold to Energy Transfer Partners
, a pipeline operator, for $5.3 billion, in the latest
deal in America's fast-expanding oil and natural gas industry.
r.reuters.com/ryw87s