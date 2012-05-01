May 1 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* At the center of the uproar over a Google Inc project that scooped up personal data from potentially millions of unsuspecting people is the company software engineer who wrote the code.

* Microsoft Corp agreed to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Barnes & Noble's Nook division, giving the bookstore chain stronger footing in the hotly contested electronic book market and creating an alliance that could intensify the fight over the future of digital reading.

* Delta Air Lines said on Monday that it had agreed to buy a refinery near Philadelphia from ConocoPhillips to offset the risk of higher jet fuel prices.

* Aviva said on Monday that its chief executive had decided to refuse a pay increase for this year after some shareholders raised concerns about the levels of executive pay at the British insurance giant.

* The energy transportation and distribution company Sunoco agreed Monday to be sold to Energy Transfer Partners , a pipeline operator, for $5.3 billion, in the latest deal in America's fast-expanding oil and natural gas industry.

