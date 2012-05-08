May 8 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* AMC Entertainment, which owns the second-largest movie
theater chain in North America, is in talks to sell the company
or a significant stake in it to the Wanda Group, one of China's
largest theater owners, according to people briefed on the
discussions. r.reuters.com/kex97s
* Yahoo Inc's embattled chief executive, Scott
Thompson, sent an e-mail to employees on Monday apologizing for
how the issue of his misstated academic credentials has drawn
criticism toward the Internet company. r.reuters.com/nex97s
* Barneys New York, one of New York's bastions of high
fashion, ended years of struggles with its hefty debt load by
selling itself to the financiers Richard Perry and Ronald
Burkle. r.reuters.com/qex97s
* Abbott Laboratories said on Monday it had reached
an agreement with the federal and nearly all state governments
to pay $1.6 billion in connection with its illegal marketing of
the anti-seizure drug Depakote. r.reuters.com/rex97s