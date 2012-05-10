May 10 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed Wednesday
that it was investigating another Chinese client of the Shanghai
affiliate of Deloitte, the large accounting group, on suspicion
of accounting fraud. It did not identify the company, but an
official said the investigation, which began in 2010, was
continuing. r.reuters.com/vyg28s
* Despite noisy protests inside and outside Bank of
America's annual meeting here Wednesday, shareholders
signed off on the $7 million 2011 pay package for the Chief
Executive, Brian Moynihan. r.reuters.com/zyg28s
* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it planned
to propose tighter mortgage lending regulations that would limit
the ability of banks and mortgage brokers to charge certain
transaction fees, possibly ending one of the most abusive costs
levied on consumers when they buy a house. r.reuters.com/bah28s
* The Obama administration and the nation's chief privacy
regulator pressed Congress on Wednesday to enact online privacy
legislation, saying new laws would level the playing field
between companies that already had privacy policies and those
that lacked them, and thus escape regulatory oversight. r.reuters.com/fah28s