May 14 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ina R. Drew, JPMorgan Chase's chief investment officer and a three-decade employee there, and two traders who worked for her will leave the company. link.reuters.com/nas28s

* Ubiquitous trading practices are creating a headache for regulators who are trying to devise rules to prevent another financial crisis. link.reuters.com/ras28s

* Broadcast networks are offering shorter seasons and agreeing to air serialized shows uninterrupted by reruns to fight "cable envy" among series creators. link.reuters.com/sas28s

* Yahoo's embattled chief executive, Scott Thompson, will leave his post after a controversy over his embellished academic credentials. Yahoo also reached an agreement with Third Point's Daniel S. Loeb to end the hedge fund manager's proxy fight. link.reuters.com/vas28s

* Because Facebook tends to be tight-lipped about its plans, the company's string of acquisitions may reveal a lot about the course it is charting. link.reuters.com/xas28s