May 14 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ina R. Drew, JPMorgan Chase's chief investment officer and
a three-decade employee there, and two traders who worked for
her will leave the company. link.reuters.com/nas28s
* Ubiquitous trading practices are creating a headache for
regulators who are trying to devise rules to prevent another
financial crisis. link.reuters.com/ras28s
* Broadcast networks are offering shorter seasons and
agreeing to air serialized shows uninterrupted by reruns to
fight "cable envy" among series creators. link.reuters.com/sas28s
* Yahoo's embattled chief executive, Scott Thompson, will
leave his post after a controversy over his embellished academic
credentials. Yahoo also reached an agreement with Third Point's
Daniel S. Loeb to end the hedge fund manager's proxy fight.
link.reuters.com/vas28s
* Because Facebook tends to be tight-lipped about its plans,
the company's string of acquisitions may reveal a lot about the
course it is charting. link.reuters.com/xas28s