May 15 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In the years leading up to JPMorgan Chase's $2 billion trading loss, an increased appetite for risky trading had the approval of the upper echelons of the bank, including Jamie Dimon, the chief executive, current and former employees said. link.reuters.com/hyw28s

* Facebook is expected to settle on a new range of $34 to $38 a share, which would value the social network as much as $104 billion. link.reuters.com/jyw28s

* The latest turmoil could signify a new round of financial instability for Europe and beyond, but could also spark a new phase of bargaining between Greece and its European lenders. link.reuters.com/kyw28s

* The bankruptcy lawyer Martin J. Bienenstock acknowledged that the guaranteed long-term pay contracts given to partners were at the core of Dewey & LeBoeuf's problems. link.reuters.com/nyw28s

* Chesapeake's chief executive Aubrey McClendon said asset sale delays would enable the company to bargain for better terms. link.reuters.com/pyw28s