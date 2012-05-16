May 16 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Some states are diverting their share of $2.5 billion they were awarded in a mortgage settlement, money intended to help homeowners and mitigate the effects of foreclosures. r.reuters.com/byc38s

* The loss of $10 million in ad dollars does not represent a financial disaster for Facebook, but it is a public relations headache so close to the company's initial stock offering this week. r.reuters.com/cyc38s

* Russian investor Alisher Usmanov's investments in Facebook could be worth at least $6 billion when the company goes public. r.reuters.com/dyc38s

* When Greece agreed to pay bondholders who rejected a restructuring, most of the money went to a secretive investment fund based in the Cayman Islands. r.reuters.com/fyc38s

* The euro zone narrowly avoided recession at the beginning of 2012, after the German economy grew much more than expected. r.reuters.com/gyc38s