May 17 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hedge funds and other investors taking advantage of JPMorgan Chase's distress have fueled faster deterioration in the underlying credit market positions held by the bank. link.reuters.com/fah38s

* Despite the overwhelming level of interest in its IPO, Facebook is facing fresh concerns over its ability to attract enough advertising revenue. Will the social network reach its advertising potential? link.reuters.com/gah38s

* Without the four wiretapped conversations, prosecutors would have to rely only on circumstantial evidence to prove their case that Rajat K. Gupta, a former Goldman Sachs director, participated in insider trading. link.reuters.com/jah38s

* As with past technological threats, network executives are closing ranks against a Dish Network device that undermines the broadcast business model. link.reuters.com/mah38s