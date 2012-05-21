May 21 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Universal Studios, the theme park chain now controlled by Comcast, is rolling out new weapons in its battle against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts - and Disney is fortifying its defenses. link.reuters.com/bes38s

* As it has grown increasingly difficult to find a steady full-time job with benefits, more men are reaching for a chance at the American dream in female-dominated occupations.link.reuters.com/ces38s

* Rajat K. Gupta, the most prominent criminal defendant in the Justice Department's vast campaign against insider trading, will stand trial Monday in Federal District Court. link.reuters.com/des38s

* The Wanda Group will buy AMC Entertainment, making the world's largest theater group, the companies said. link.reuters.com/fes38s