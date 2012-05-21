May 21 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Universal Studios, the theme park chain now controlled by
Comcast, is rolling out new weapons in its battle against Walt
Disney Parks and Resorts - and Disney is fortifying its
defenses. link.reuters.com/bes38s
* As it has grown increasingly difficult to find a steady
full-time job with benefits, more men are reaching for a chance
at the American dream in female-dominated occupations.link.reuters.com/ces38s
* Rajat K. Gupta, the most prominent criminal defendant in
the Justice Department's vast campaign against insider trading,
will stand trial Monday in Federal District Court. link.reuters.com/des38s
* The Wanda Group will buy AMC Entertainment, making the
world's largest theater group, the companies said. link.reuters.com/fes38s