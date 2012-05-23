May 23 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Rival bankers and big investors have complained that Morgan Stanley botched the debut by setting the price too high and selling too many shares to the public. r.reuters.com/ved48s

* All sorts of private Internet communications were casually scooped up as Google Street View cars photographed the world's streets. r.reuters.com/xed48s

* The Japanese basics brand Uniqlo, betting on a comeback for the American consumer, is taking advantage of recession-lowered rents to expand in the United States. r.reuters.com/zed48s

* Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, the blue-chip Silicon Valley venture capital firm known for its early investments in Google, is being sued by an investment partner. r.reuters.com/bud48s