* Regional leaders meeting in Brussels failed to signal
concrete steps to stimulate the economy or resolve the competing
agendas of the German chancellor and the French president. r.reuters.com/tuh48s
* As the star of Alexis Tsipras continues to rise, Greece's
elite have even greater reason to lie low. A few, however, are
stepping up with donations and ideas on addressing the debt
crisis. r.reuters.com/byh48s
* Insurers, hospitals and doctors say they are forming
partnerships and creating programs to find ways to slow the
growth in the nation's $2.7 trillion health care bill. r.reuters.com/dyh48s
* Despite lively opposition, Shell, with President Obama's
support, will start test-wells in Alaska's North, in a moment of
major promise and considerable danger. r.reuters.com/hyh48s