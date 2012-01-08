LONDON, Jan 8 British newspapers reported
the following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times:
PANMURE WOOS RIVAL
Panmure Gordon is holding talks to sell itself to
rival Cenkos. The combination of the two firms would create a
broking group with a market value of 65 million pounds.
Talks between the two are at an early stage and the former
is thought to be also talking to at least one other potential
suitor.
CITY JOBS CULL
More than 21,000 senior bankers left the City last year
after a savage cull of jobs in the Square Mile, a new report has
revealed. The cuts equate to about one in seven senior
financiers.
KOREANS HIJACK AIRBUS CONTRACT
Airbus is set to send work that had been earmarked
for Britain to South Korea. GKN, the aerospace and car parts
manufacturer, had been lined up to make wing components for the
revamped A320.
However a source said it was now "increasingly likely" the
contract would go to state-owned Korean Aerospace Industries.
HAYWARD DEAL TIGHTENS GRIP ON KURDISTAN OIL FIELDS
Tony Hayward's Genel Energy is expected this week
to announce a $70 million deal to buy a 40 percent share of the
Chia Surkh block in Kurdistan.
The Sunday Telegraph:
CITY ANGER OVER NEW PAY RULES
City investors are bracing themselves for a bruising battle
with the government after the Prime Minister revealed plans to
make shareholder remuneration votes mandatory in an attempt to
curb excessive executive pay.
WIND HELLAS COLLAPSE TRIGGERS LEGAL BATTLE
An investigation has been launched into the 3.4 billion euro
collapse of Wind Hellas and former shareholders Apax, TPG and
Weather Group, as well as its advisers, Morgan Stanley and Ernst
& Young.
BRUSSELS THREAT TO UK'S CITY NEGOTIATOR
Sharon Bowles, the chairman of the European Parliament's
economic and monetary affairs committee, fears she could fail to
be re-elected to the position on January 23 because of a wave of
anti-British sentiment that followed David Cameron's use of a
veto last month.
ENGINEERING LIFT AS HS2 GETS ALL-CLEAR
UK engineering giant Arup is set to receive a boost with the
government's expected decision to approve the high speed rail
link between London and Birmingham.
Independent on Sunday
ROTHSCHILD STOKES 1.5 BLN STG COAL STRUGGLE
Nat Rothschild has gained the upper hand in his power
struggle with the Indonesian Bakrie family, after sidelining
their top adviser at Bumi Resources, the 1.5 billion
pound-valued coal mining concern that they co-own.
Credit Suisse, which is particularly close to the Bakries,
has effectively been replaced as one of Bumi's brokers by Bank
of America Merrill Lynch. Although Credit Suisse remains a
broker for now, it is expected to exit Bumi within two to three
months.
EMI PENSION IN 200 MLN STG TALKS WITH CITI
The U.S. bank Citi has started talks with EMI's
pension trustees to put cash into the scheme, which could cost
it up to 200 million pounds.
