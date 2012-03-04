(Corrects spelling of company name in 10th and 11th paragraphs)
Sunday Telegraph
UK REGULATORY REGIME LEAVES HSBC UNDERVALUED-CEO
Stuart Gulliver, Chief Executive of HSBC, said the bank
is undervalued by as much as $28 billion because of the
regulatory regime in force in Britain.
Gulliver said the UK banking levy and the prospect of
legislation splitting retail and investment arms of banks
affects HSBC's value and would cost it almost $3 billion a year.
FSA REFORMS COULD PUT CO-OP/LLOYDS DEAL AT RISK
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) has ordered the
Co-operative Bank to overhaul the way it runs its business or
face the possibility of losing the right to buy 630 Lloyds
branches.
The FSA will press the Co-op to prepare a new regulated
structure for its parent group, which could mean having to
provide up to 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) of capital at
group level as well as revamping the board to ensure there are
people with FSA-approved banking expertise at the company.
SANTANDER JOINS NATWEST, HALIFAX IN RATE RISE
Spanish bank Santander is joining National Westminster
Bank and Halifax in raising interest rates on mortgages despite
the Bank of England base rate remaining at record lows.
The changes made by Santander will apply to new, rather than
existing, products but will be smaller than the rises
implemented by NatWest and Halifax.
BRITISH BUSINESSES URGE HEATHROW EXPANSION RE-THINK
A group of 70 British business leaders have written an open
letter to Prime Minister David Cameron demanding the debate
about building a third runway at London's Heathrow airport is
re-opened.
Large corporations such as Microsoft and Telefonica
O2 have signed the letter, which says the limits on
Heathrow expansion are a barrier to growth.
Sunday Times
JAGUAR LAND ROVER NEARS CHINA TIE-UP
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is close to agreeing a joint
manufacturing venture with Chery, a state backed Chinese firm,
to start making cars in China as it seeks to cash in on booming
demand for its vehicles in Asia.
Tata Motors -owned JLR and Chery are waiting for
regulatory approval from Beijing, which requires local producers
to own at least 50 percent of any joint venture.
FIRST CHINESE CONSUMER BRAND TO FLOAT IN LONDON
Chinese sports good manufacturer Naibu is to become the first
consumer brand from China to float in London.
The company, which makes leisure wear and trainers, hopes to
raise 50 million pounds ($79.3 million) when it floats on AIM,
London's junior market, in the coming months.
Mail on Sunday
CABLE HEADS TO GENEVA TO AVERT VAUXHALL PLANT CLOSURE
British business secretary Vince Cable will fly to the Geneva
motor show this week to plead with General Motors
executives not to close Vauxhall's plant at Ellesmere Port,
northern England, where the Astra is built.
This will be Cable's second trip to see GM bosses after he
met the company's chief executive in New York last week to
discuss the issue.
WALKER AND KIRKHAM NEAR ICELAND BID SUCCESS
Iceland founder Malcolm Walker and DFS Furniture founder Graham
Kirkham will finalise a 1.45 billion pounds deal to buy the
Iceland chain this week, fending off competition from British
supermarket groups Morrison, Sainsbury and
Asda.
A deal will ensure that the Icelandic government, which
controls majority shareholders Landsbanki and Glitnir banks, can
repay most of the 2.3 billion pounds it has owed Britain since
the 2008 collapse of Icesave bank.
($1 = 0.6307 British pounds)
