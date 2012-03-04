(Corrects spelling of company name in 10th and 11th paragraphs)

LONDON, March 4 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

Sunday Telegraph

UK REGULATORY REGIME LEAVES HSBC UNDERVALUED-CEO Stuart Gulliver, Chief Executive of HSBC, said the bank is undervalued by as much as $28 billion because of the regulatory regime in force in Britain.

Gulliver said the UK banking levy and the prospect of legislation splitting retail and investment arms of banks affects HSBC's value and would cost it almost $3 billion a year.

FSA REFORMS COULD PUT CO-OP/LLOYDS DEAL AT RISK Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) has ordered the Co-operative Bank to overhaul the way it runs its business or face the possibility of losing the right to buy 630 Lloyds branches.

The FSA will press the Co-op to prepare a new regulated structure for its parent group, which could mean having to provide up to 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) of capital at group level as well as revamping the board to ensure there are people with FSA-approved banking expertise at the company.

SANTANDER JOINS NATWEST, HALIFAX IN RATE RISE Spanish bank Santander is joining National Westminster Bank and Halifax in raising interest rates on mortgages despite the Bank of England base rate remaining at record lows.

The changes made by Santander will apply to new, rather than existing, products but will be smaller than the rises implemented by NatWest and Halifax.

BRITISH BUSINESSES URGE HEATHROW EXPANSION RE-THINK

A group of 70 British business leaders have written an open letter to Prime Minister David Cameron demanding the debate about building a third runway at London's Heathrow airport is re-opened.

Large corporations such as Microsoft and Telefonica O2 have signed the letter, which says the limits on Heathrow expansion are a barrier to growth.

Sunday Times

JAGUAR LAND ROVER NEARS CHINA TIE-UP Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is close to agreeing a joint manufacturing venture with Chery, a state backed Chinese firm, to start making cars in China as it seeks to cash in on booming demand for its vehicles in Asia.

Tata Motors -owned JLR and Chery are waiting for regulatory approval from Beijing, which requires local producers to own at least 50 percent of any joint venture.

FIRST CHINESE CONSUMER BRAND TO FLOAT IN LONDON Chinese sports good manufacturer Naibu is to become the first consumer brand from China to float in London.

The company, which makes leisure wear and trainers, hopes to raise 50 million pounds ($79.3 million) when it floats on AIM, London's junior market, in the coming months.

Mail on Sunday

CABLE HEADS TO GENEVA TO AVERT VAUXHALL PLANT CLOSURE British business secretary Vince Cable will fly to the Geneva motor show this week to plead with General Motors executives not to close Vauxhall's plant at Ellesmere Port, northern England, where the Astra is built.

This will be Cable's second trip to see GM bosses after he met the company's chief executive in New York last week to discuss the issue.

WALKER AND KIRKHAM NEAR ICELAND BID SUCCESS Iceland founder Malcolm Walker and DFS Furniture founder Graham Kirkham will finalise a 1.45 billion pounds deal to buy the Iceland chain this week, fending off competition from British supermarket groups Morrison, Sainsbury and Asda.

A deal will ensure that the Icelandic government, which controls majority shareholders Landsbanki and Glitnir banks, can repay most of the 2.3 billion pounds it has owed Britain since the 2008 collapse of Icesave bank. ($1 = 0.6307 British pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by David Holmes)