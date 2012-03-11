LONDON, March 11 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

THE SUNDAY TIMES

GAME SEEKS BUYER TO AVOID ADMINISTRATION

Struggling British video games retailer Game Group has put itself up for sale, as it tries to raise cash to pay a quarterly rent bill due in a fortnight.

GKN IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY VOLVO AIRCRAFT UNIT

Car and plane parts maker GKN is in "advanced talks" to buy Volvo's aircraft business for 800 million pounds ($1.26 billion).

TOP TRINITY MIRROR SHAREHOLDERS CALL FOR CUTS IN CEO PAY

At least four top shareholders in Trinity Mirror -- Schroders, Aviva, Standard Life and Legal & General -- have called for "deep cuts" to chief executive Sly Bailey's pay package. The paper says Bailey's pay package will be discussed by Trinity Mirror's board, meeting ahead of results next week.

SERCO TO SELL GERMAN FACILITIES MANAGEMENT UNIT

British support services group Serco has appointed Rothschild to find a buyer for its German facilities management business. The paper says a sale could fetch the company up to 50 million pounds ($78.5 million).

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

BANKS HIT BY NEW MIS-SELLING SCANDAL

Britain's leading banks are facing new allegations of mis-selling complex financial products to hundreds of small businesses. The paper says banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland are facing legal action which could lead to billions of pounds of damages for small and medium-sized businesses.

OSBORNE SWEETENS CREDIT-EASING OFFER

The Treasury will offer a sweetener to banks to boost its 20 billion pound credit easing scheme as it seeks to make more money available to small businesses. The paper says that under the Government's loan guarantee scheme -- to be announced as early as Thursday -- banks will be charged at different rates, while Chancellor George Osborne had hoped to set a single rate for all banks.

GLENCORE BIDDING FOR GRAIN HANDLER VITERRA

Commodities and mining giant Glencore has made a 3.5-billion pound approach for Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra.

PRUDENTIAL MOVES TO GAIN FOOTHOLD IN BRAZIL

Britain's biggest insurer, Prudential, is working on detailed plans to open a general insurance business in Brazil as part of its expansion plans. The paper says the company has had discussions with the Brazilian government over the possibility of relaxing current legislation which prevents an insurer from controlling its own salesforce.

($1 = 0.6372 British pounds) (Compiled by Adveith Nair; Editing by David Hulmes)