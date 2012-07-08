LONDON, July 8 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
THE SUNDAY TIMES:
BARCLAYS BOARD WEIGHS BREAK-UP
Following the rate-rigging scandal, directors at Barclays
will consider spinning off its investment banking arm,
Barclays Capital, and floating it in New York, with the rest of
the group retaining its London listing.
LLOYDS IN TOXIC ASSET SELL-OFF
Lloyds is to ditch a 1 billion pound ($1.55 billion)
collection of toxic loans and struggling companies that it took
on as part of its deal to save HBOS with a number of funds
already having made bids for the 'Project Lundy' portfolio
comprised of loans that turned sour after the credit crunch and
other businesses.
XSTRATA IN DEAL DELAY
Xstrata will tell shareholders this week that the vote
on its planned merger with Glencore has been put back
to September.
PERMIRA EYES BIRDS EYE PAYOUT
Private equity firm Permira will make around 500 million pounds
from the planned recapitalisation of Birds Eye, which will see
the frozen food producer loaded with more debt.
FRENCH GROUP IN HAMLEYS TALKS
France's Groupe Ludendo is in talks to buy British toy shop
Hamleys for 60 million pounds with a deal likely to be completed
by the end of this month.
THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH:
BARCLAYS TO ASK DIAMOND TO CUT PAY-OFF
Barclays' board is to ask former chief executive Bob Diamond to
give up at least part of a possible 17 million pound pay-off to
save the bank's reputation from further damage.
RATE RIGGING EVIDENT IN 2007
Several members of the Bank of England's Money Markets Liaison
Group (MMLG), chaired by Paul Tucker, warned that Libor rates
had been lower than actual traded interbank rates in 2007,
according to minute notes from an MMLG meeting.
CONSUMERS MOVE CASH TO ETHICAL BANKS
A report by campaign group Move Your Money UK estimates that an
average of 80,000 savers a month have switched their accounts
from crisis-prone high-street banks to smaller alternatives that
consumers hope will take a more ethical approach.
SHORT SELLERS BET ON GLENCORE TO SAVE MERGER
Short-selling in Glencore is at an all-time high since its
flotation, on the back of rising hopes that it will save its
threatened 38 billion pounds merger with Xstrata.
BAE BIDS TO LAND US PROJECT
BAE Systems is the frontrunner to provide the United
States Air Force with 350 new Hawk training jets in a deal worth
up to 7 billion pounds. The company is in competition with U.S.
rival Lockheed Martin to win the T-X contract.
PERMIRA EYES VALENTINO SALE
Luxury designer Valentino is being sold to an unidentified
sovereign wealth fund for 476 million pounds in a deal which
will see the Valentino brand separated from Hugo Boss.
WATER FIRMS SEEK MERGER GO-AHEAD
Britain's water sector needs major consolidation to tackle
droughts, floods and rising customer bills, water company chiefs
have warned ahead of the unveiling of a new draft water bill
this week.
AER LINGUS TO BID FOR HEATHROW SLOTS
Aer Lingus will bid for some of the 12 Heathrow
take-off and landing-slots available after the acquisition of
bmi by British Airways. The move is a signal to Ryanair
that it is pursuing its own growth strategy and has no
intention of submitting to a takeover.
THE OBSERVER:
DIAMOND WOULD HAVE KNOWN ABOUT RATE RIGGING
A former senior Barclays employee claims the bank's
ex-chief executive Bob Diamond would have been told that his
traders were involved in the interest rate rigging scandal in
2008.
BOEING CLOSING IN ON AIRBUS
The chief executive of Boeing expects the U.S. planemaker
to move ahead of European rival Airbus for "a number of
years", driven by growing demand for its short-haul 737 Max.
THE MAIL ON SUNDAY:
GOVT IGNORED FSA RATE-FIXING WARNING
Britain's Financial Services Authority told the Treasury of
failings in Libor and the urgent need to have it monitored by
the watchdog itself or by the Bank of England two years ago.
UNIVERSAL HITS BACK OVER EMI DEAL
Universal Music, part of French conglomerate Vivendi,
has filed a response to the European Commission's statement of
objections to its planned 1.2 billion pound takeover of
Citigroup -owned EMI, with the EC due to review
Universal's responses this week.
THE SUNDAY EXPRESS:
MAN UTD TAX BILL COULD DOUBLE
British soccer club Manchester United's tax bill will double if
its owners, the Glazer family, complete their proposed move of
the club's parent company to the Cayman Islands. If United's
proposed flotation in New York goes ahead it will have to pay
U.S .taxes as well as the British levy it already pays.
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
