-- Consumers concerned about the past life of their meats are about to get clarity from one chain of organic grocery stores.

Whole Foods Market Inc , a U.S.-based retailer that operates the country's largest chain of natural and organic food supermarkets, is extending an innovative animal welfare labelling program to its six Canadian stores this week. Rolled out earlier this year across the United States, the labels on all chicken, beef and pork sold at Whole Foods tell consumers exactly how the animals were reared.

-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says the recent stock market turmoil may cause some turbulence for the Canadian economy.

But Flaherty says Canada is well-positioned to withstand the "global headwinds."

Flaherty issued a statement this weekend responding to the uncertainty that sent stock markets into convulsions Thursday and Friday.

-- A pledge from the European Central Bank to support the shaky bonds of Italy and Spain helped calm investor nerves in Europe Monday despite big losses in Asia following the downgrade of U.S. debt by Standard & Poor's.

-- Canadian financial institutions are bracing for a potential liquidity crunch, as the economic and financial turmoil in Europe and the United States begins to ripple through the world's banking system.

European banks are growing more leery of lending to each other. The rates that European banks charge each other for short-term loans have risen to heights they have not reached in two years, in a situation that has echoes of the financial crisis of 2008.

-- U.S. lawmakers traded blame over the country's first-ever credit rating downgrade on Sunday as Standard and Poor's warned that the partisan infighting could result in a further demotion.

-- A downgrade of United States' top-tier credit rating has Wall Street scrambling to figure out the knock-on effects for the financial system, from mortgages to banks to markets that rely on U.S. Treasuries for collateral.