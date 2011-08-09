Aug 9 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

-- After a week of attacking the NDP for choosing a former member of the Bloc Quebecois as its interim leader, it has emerged that the federal Conservatives also have a high-level member with former ties to the separatist party.

Tory transport minister Denis Lebel was a member of the Bloc during his time working for various civic-minded organizations in his home town of Roberval, a small town on Lac Saint-Jean, about 260 kilometres north of Quebec City.

-- With military brass describing the conflict in Libya as mostly a stalemate on the ground, the NDP Opposition says Canada should withdraw its military contribution of ships and planes next month.

A senior Canadian Forces officer, Major General Jonathan Vance, said Canadian planes are flying about 6 per cent of the military sorties in the mission, including about 8 per cent of the attack strikes, and the lion's share of the maritime surveillance patrols.

Report on Business section

-- Deepening financial turmoil in the United States and Europe has all but derailed Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney's plans to raise interest rates this fall.

Less than a month after Carney began hinting interest rates would be going up soon, the market is now betting against such a move. Trading activity in money markets indicates that many investors now believe his hands will be tied until at least the end of the year, and possibly into early 2012.

-- Two weeks ago, the Canadian dollar was above $1.06 and the talk was it might hit $1.10 before the end of the year. Fast forward to Monday, and the dollar was less than a penny above par, closing at 100.92 cents.

With world markets shuddering after the U.S. credit rating downgrade, and renewed worries over unsupportable European government debt, currency investors are looking for havens. Unfortunately, despite the country's relatively healthy economy, Canada does not make it into that category when a severe crisis hits.

NATIONAL POST

-- Oral traditions of the Heiltsuk nation tell of the ancient village of Luxvbalis, abandoned after a small pox epidemic in the late 1800s, and lost because so few were left to tell the tale.

The village may just have been discovered on a site on Calvert Island, in Hakai Luxvbalis Conservancy, located off B.C.'s central coast and its history could date back to as much as 10,000 years.

-- The attention on obesity and prevention programs in schools may be more damaging than beneficial as some doctors are finding children as young as five are being treated for such eating disorders as anorexia and bulimia.

FINANCIAL POST

-- The Canadian government could be forced to push back its plans to return to a balanced budget by middecade if economic conditions continue to weaken amid U.S. and European financial woes, analysts said Monday.

-- Gold could surge to $2,500 per ounce or higher by the end of 2011, say JPMorgan Chase & Co commodity analysts Colin Fenton and Jonah Waxman.