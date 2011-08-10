Aug 10 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

-- On the fourth night, they finally showed up in force: at least 16,000 police in yellow jackets and riot armour, up from 6,000 the night before, standing in clusters on almost every major street corner across the burned-out and shattered expanses of London's perimeter, ready to face the rioters.

-- The Conservative government and the Opposition New Democrats are trying to taint the other as being soft on sovereignty - a political tit-for-tat that portends an acrimonious fall in the House of Commons.

On Tuesday, the Conservatives were scrambling to declare that an affiliation between Transport Minister Denis Lebel and the Bloc Québécois had ended long ago. Last week, it was Nycole Turmel, the interim leader of the New Democrats, who was distancing herself from her own more recent membership in the separatist party.

Report on Business section

-- Internal dissent at the Federal Reserve is the clearest sign yet that it will take a major shock to push the U.S. central bank into more costly emergency measures to prop up the world's largest economy.

The Fed moved further into uncharted waters on Tuesday, saying short-term interest rates will probably remain near zero for two more years, but the disagreement among its members suggests it will not wade deeper as investors had hoped.

-- Welcome to a new kind of economic recovery - one with a cash crisis of a different kind than the liquidity crunch that caused the recession three years ago. This is a crisis of spending, or lack of it. Some of the largest and most profitable U.S. corporations are collectively sitting on almost $2 trillion in cash and contributing little in the way of job creation.

NATIONAL POST

-- Yvonne Jones is stepping down as leader of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal Party, she announced on Tuesday. Breast cancer has robbed her of the opportunity to lead her party into the province's October election.

-- The Canadian government has expelled the four remaining diplomats at the Libyan embassy in Ottawa. Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird issued a statement on Monday night declaring "all remaining diplomats at the Libyan embassy in Ottawa personae non gratae, effective immediately."

FINANCIAL POST

-- When the world's cost leader in investment funds enters one of the most expensive mutual fund markets in the developed world, something has to give.

That something is likely a belated move by Canada's asset managers to cut fees in response to the entry of Vanguard Group Inc, which manages $1.7 trillion worldwide.

-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper issued a glowing tribute on Tuesday to the emergence of Brazil as a world power and called on the country to work with Canada to forge closer commercial ties.

Harper delivered the message in a speech to a crowd of influential politicians, businessmen and academics.