Aug 12 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper said his government is
sticking with its plan to chop billions of dollars in spending
instead of enacting a new round of fiscal stimulus in the face
of concern over the economic recovery.
The Prime Minister, speaking during a four-country, Latin
American trade mission, said he still believes Canada is on
track for "slow but steady" economic growth.
-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and the highest levels of
the public service are immersed in a flurry of closed-door talks
aimed at tackling the rising costs of health care and retirement
benefits in the face of a shrinking number of working-age
taxpayers available to foot the bill.
Internal government documents obtained by The Globe and Mail
show Canada's aging population is no longer a problem on the
horizon, but rather one that will impact the federal government
this year. It is a challenge Ottawa is now discussing more
openly and with added urgency.
Report on Business section
-- European leaders are scrambling to halt a crisis of
confidence in the financial system that has spawned some of the
most volatile markets since the crash of 2008.
In a controversial move aimed at stabilizing the wild swings
in European equity markets, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain
banned short selling in some financial stocks, mirroring a move
taken by regulators in the U.S., Canada and Europe during the
depths of the credit crisis to halt a slide in bank shares.
-- France is suffering from a bad case of downgrade
contagion.
Europe's second-biggest economy has seen its debt sell off
this week on speculation that it could be the next industrial
country to follow the United States and lose its coveted
triple-A credit rating. Despite assurances from credit-rating
agencies, yields on French bonds have increased, fuelling
concern that the European debt crisis is now ensnaring even the
strongest economies of the euro zone.
NATIONAL POST
-- Ontario's New Democrats have put cyclists at the centre
of their environmental platform, as party leader Andrea Horwath
pledged Thursday to make it illegal for motorists to get within
a metre of a moving bike.
FINANCIAL POST
-- Rising housing prices in southern Ontario helped push the
national new-housing price index up by 0.3 percent in June,
Statistics Canada said Thursday. The increase in June follows a
0.4 percent gain in May.
-- Less than a month ago, the Canadian dollar was hitting
new highs on speculation the Bank of Canada would raise its
benchmark interest rate in September 2011. But with recent
economic news reading like a bad report card, analysts are now
beginning to speculate about rate hikes coming in mid-2012 -and
some are even betting rates will fall before they rise.