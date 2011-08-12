Aug 12 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper said his government is sticking with its plan to chop billions of dollars in spending instead of enacting a new round of fiscal stimulus in the face of concern over the economic recovery.

The Prime Minister, speaking during a four-country, Latin American trade mission, said he still believes Canada is on track for "slow but steady" economic growth.

-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and the highest levels of the public service are immersed in a flurry of closed-door talks aimed at tackling the rising costs of health care and retirement benefits in the face of a shrinking number of working-age taxpayers available to foot the bill.

Internal government documents obtained by The Globe and Mail show Canada's aging population is no longer a problem on the horizon, but rather one that will impact the federal government this year. It is a challenge Ottawa is now discussing more openly and with added urgency.

Report on Business section

-- European leaders are scrambling to halt a crisis of confidence in the financial system that has spawned some of the most volatile markets since the crash of 2008.

In a controversial move aimed at stabilizing the wild swings in European equity markets, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain banned short selling in some financial stocks, mirroring a move taken by regulators in the U.S., Canada and Europe during the depths of the credit crisis to halt a slide in bank shares.

-- France is suffering from a bad case of downgrade contagion.

Europe's second-biggest economy has seen its debt sell off this week on speculation that it could be the next industrial country to follow the United States and lose its coveted triple-A credit rating. Despite assurances from credit-rating agencies, yields on French bonds have increased, fuelling concern that the European debt crisis is now ensnaring even the strongest economies of the euro zone.

NATIONAL POST

-- Ontario's New Democrats have put cyclists at the centre of their environmental platform, as party leader Andrea Horwath pledged Thursday to make it illegal for motorists to get within a metre of a moving bike.

FINANCIAL POST

-- Rising housing prices in southern Ontario helped push the national new-housing price index up by 0.3 percent in June, Statistics Canada said Thursday. The increase in June follows a 0.4 percent gain in May.

-- Less than a month ago, the Canadian dollar was hitting new highs on speculation the Bank of Canada would raise its benchmark interest rate in September 2011. But with recent economic news reading like a bad report card, analysts are now beginning to speculate about rate hikes coming in mid-2012 -and some are even betting rates will fall before they rise.