Aug 15 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

-- Recent attack ads against Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Tim Hudak seem to have found their target, with Dalton McGuinty's governing Liberals closing the gap between the two provincial parties, a new Nanos Research poll shows.

Still, as the Oct. 6 Ontario election draws closer, the Tories retain a lead of just under five points over the Liberals.

Report in Business section

-- The correction in commodity prices is sparking a new round of merger and acquisition talk in the mining sector as cash-fat companies look to pick off competitors at cheaper prices.

Mining equities have seen a much sharper sell off when compared with metal prices in the recent market rout, which has created opportunities for acquisition-hungry companies, while leaving smaller rivals more vulnerable.

NATIONAL POST

-- One of British Columbia's most notorious gangsters is dead after he was shot during a brazen daylight attack outside a casino.

Jonathan Bacon and five other victims were rushed to Kelowna General Hospital around 3 p.m. Sunday after at least one gunman opened fire on a vehicle in the Lake City Casino parking lot in Kelowna.