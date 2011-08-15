Aug 15 The following are top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
-- Recent attack ads against Ontario Progressive
Conservative leader Tim Hudak seem to have found their target,
with Dalton McGuinty's governing Liberals closing the gap
between the two provincial parties, a new Nanos Research poll
shows.
Still, as the Oct. 6 Ontario election draws closer, the
Tories retain a lead of just under five points over the
Liberals.
-- The correction in commodity prices is sparking a new
round of merger and acquisition talk in the mining sector as
cash-fat companies look to pick off competitors at cheaper
prices.
Mining equities have seen a much sharper sell off when
compared with metal prices in the recent market rout, which has
created opportunities for acquisition-hungry companies, while
leaving smaller rivals more vulnerable.
NATIONAL POST
-- One of British Columbia's most notorious gangsters is
dead after he was shot during a brazen daylight attack outside a
casino.
Jonathan Bacon and five other victims were rushed to Kelowna
General Hospital around 3 p.m. Sunday after at least one gunman
opened fire on a vehicle in the Lake City Casino parking lot in
Kelowna.