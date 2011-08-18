Aug 18 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty will be asked Friday to spell out just how much bad economic news he's prepared to swallow before the Conservative government shelves restraint plans and launches new stimulus spending.

After repeated government assertions that Ottawa's stimulus taps are shut tight, analysts and opposition politicians are now questioning where the Conservatives stand in light of comments by Mr. Flaherty over the weekend suggesting stimulus could return if Canada's economy enters a prolonged retraction.

-- A mayor who rode to city hall on twin promises to introduce more disciplined spending and build a new subway line has turned to Queen's Park for $650-million to help bankroll the project.

In a meeting with Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty on Wednesday, Toronto Mayor Rob Ford asked for the provincial funding to kick-start the expansion of the Sheppard subway. He also sought additional money for daycare spaces and the go-ahead to sell 900 social-housing units.

-- Alberta is once again awash in petro dollars as revenues from rising oil prices and record land sales have handed the province a projected $2-billion windfall.

As the government delivered its first-quarter fiscal update, Finance Minister Lloyd Snelgrove said higher-than-expected revenues will slash the projected deficit to $1.34-billion for the fiscal year ending March, 2012.

NATIONAL POST

-- With little fanfare, this week the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia inked an agreement to purchase 660,000 tonnes of wheat from farmers in Canada, the United States, Australia and the European Union.

Sixty-five million sacks of flour. One and a half billion loaves of bread. At average Canadian yields, the deal is equivalent to 2,800 square kilometers of farmland - about the size of four Edmontons.

FINANCIAL POST

-- Air Canada has embarked on a hiring spree to fill its dwindling ranks of pilots as the market once again heats up to attract the best and the brightest to cockpits around the globe.

The country's largest carrier has been running a tight ship since its near brush with insolvency in 2009, and softer demand caused it to scale back its capacity during the recession.