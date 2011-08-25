Aug 25 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Quebec Premier Jean Charest is ruling out a snap provincial election this fall.

Speculation has been rife he might be tempted to capitalize on current bickering within his rival Pauline Marois's Parti Québécois to go to the polls in autumn.

-- Canada's early efforts to re-engage with China amid a long diplomatic chill served only to "placate" Canadian business leaders while accomplishing little else of note, according to a U.S. diplomatic note newly made public by WikiLeaks.

A pair of overlapping trips to Beijing in January 2007 by Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and then international trade minister David Emerson were "described by the press and government in positive terms," reads a cable written in February of that year and signed by the then United States ambassador to Canada, David Wilkins.

Report on Business Section:

-- Research In Motion Ltd is launching a music-sharing service aimed at boosting its sagging fortunes in the consumer smart phone market and capitalizing on the runaway success of BlackBerry Messenger.

RIM will launch the public beta version of BBM Music on Thursday in Canada, Britain and the United States, a prelude to a full launch in 15 countries before the end of the year. The service is essentially a BlackBerry-based music rental service, built with a heavy social component.

-- Enbridge Inc said it has lined up critical industry support for its proposed Northern Gateway pipeline to ship Canadian crude to Asia, but the controversial multibillion-dollar project still faces formidable hurdles before it can be built.

The $5.5-billion mega-pipe would bring up to 525,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude from Alberta's oil sands to the West Coast for shipment to refineries in California and Asia.

NATIONAL POST

-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper pointed to environmental impacts of development in Canada's largest cities Wednesday as he defended a government decision to allow a local gold mine to dump its waste into nearby fish habitat.

-- The average Canadian worker spends more than 110 hours a year behind the wheel of a car, sitting on public transit, riding a bike or depending on their own two feet to get to and from their jobs.

Statistics Canada released figures from 2010 on Wednesday that show the average commute time in Canada is 26 minutes, with Canada's most populated centres experiencing the lengthiest travel times to earn a living.

Financial Post section:

-- Amid deteriorating economic conditions TD Economics has downgraded its estimates for global and Canadian growth and puts the odds of a U.S. recession at 40 percent.

In a quarterly economic update released Wednesday, Craig Alexander, senior vice-president and chief economist, revised the bank's global growth forecast to 3.4 percent for 2011 and 3.2 percent for 2012, from 3.6 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively, in a June forecast.

-- Bank of Montreal raised its variable mortgage rate late Tuesday, following the lead of Royal Bank of Canada, which did the same earlier in the day citing higher borrowing costs.

The bank's five-year variable closed mortgage rate has been raised 15 basis points to 3.00 percent, or prime minus 0 percent.