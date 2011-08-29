Aug 29 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The RCMP has raided the office of a Canadian mining company in Calgary alleging in an affidavit that the company funnelled bribes into the personal bank account of a small-town Mexican mayor to ensure protection from anti-mining protesters.

On July 20, a team of Mounties executed a search warrant on the office of Blackfire Exploration Ltd, a privately owned junior whose operations in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas have been embattled since 2009, when a vocal opponent of its barite mine was murdered in a drive-by shooting.

-- The dismantling of the harmonized sales tax in British Columbia is being called a setback for the province and Canada's economy as it tries to maintain a solid footing amid growing concerns of another global recession.

The referendum decision to bring back the old PST-GST tax split also dashes Ottawa's hopes of creating a more streamlined system across the country. British Columbia will rejoin Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Prince Edward Island as provinces with a separate provincial tax.

Report on Business Section:

-- Allen Chan, who built Sino-Forest Corp into one of Canada's biggest forest products companies, has resigned amid allegations of fraud and misconduct.

Sino-Forest said in a statement Sunday that Mr. Chan, 59, volunteered to step down as chairman and chief executive officer of the Toronto-based company, which operates extensive forest properties in China.

-- Magna International Inc and the Ontario government are set to announce an investment of more than C$400 million in research and development into electric vehicle technologies as Ontario strives to become a hub for the development of environmentally friendly vehicles.

The announcement, which includes about C$48 million from the province, is scheduled to be made Monday at a Magna facility in Brampton, Ontario, more than four years after then Ontario finance minister Greg Sorbara said he would give the auto parts giant about C$50 million to do research into new technologies.

NATIONAL POST

-- Four people, including one child, were killed late Saturday night in a helicopter crash just outside of Thetford Mines, about 250 kilometres east of Montreal.

A distress call was received at about 11 p.m., said Surete du Quebec Sgt Richard Gagne, but rescue teams were unable to locate the downed chopper until about 12:30 a.m. The wreckage was discovered in a wooded area along Craig Rd., in St. Ferdinand.

-- Liberal members of Parliament, defeated candidates, party executives and staff began gathering in Ottawa on Sunday to begin dissecting the worst electoral loss in the federal party's history and, they hope, begin turning the page on a new era.

On the surface, participants of the four-day national caucus meeting are expressing great optimism and excitement. But even the most optimistic acknowledge there are huge challenges ahead as the party must all but rebuild itself from the ground up.

Financial Post section:

-- Air Canada's ACa.TO flight attendants will conduct a strike vote after overwhelmingly rejecting a new tentative agreement with the airline.

If the flight attendants give their union leadership a strike mandate, it could see Air Canada's 6,800 flight attendants walk off the job as early as the third week of September.

-- The Ontario Securities Commission's extraordinary action against Sino-Forest Corp could pave the way for years of legal wrangling as shareholders fight to get their money back.

Investors' worst fears about the Chinese forestry company came closer to reality on Friday, as the regulator halted trading of the stock and said that officers and directors committed acts which they "know or reasonably ought to know perpetuate a fraud."