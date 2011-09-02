Sept 2 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Canada is boosting its support for Libya's interim
government, asking the United Nations for permission to release
Gadhafi-regime assets to the new administration and vowing to
stick with the international military mission until it is
completed.
With Moammar Gadhafi's loyalist forces now concentrated in a
handful of strongholds and the erratic dictator exhorting them
to a long battle by declaring, "let Libya burn," the question
now is just how long, and how aggressively, Canada's
fighter-bombers, backed by support planes and a warship, will
fight the remnants of his regime.
-- One of Canada's largest trade unions wants the NDP and
the Liberal Party to explore the possibility of merging or
co-operating in the interests of defeating the federal
Conservative government.
The position of the Canadian Auto Workers was outlined in a
letter from union president Ken Lewenza to Winnipeg MP Pat
Martin Thursday evening and copied to the entire NDP caucus.
Report on Business Section:
-- Enbridge Inc has quietly garnered support from a
powerful group of foreign interests for its controversial Asian
export pipeline, as Chinese investors in Canada's oil sands
become increasingly bold in their ambitions to bring Canadian
crude across the Pacific.
The company is in the midst of a multiyear effort to gain
approval to build Northern Gateway, a C$6.6 billion proposed
project that would take crude from the oil sands to the British
Columbia coast, where it could be loaded on ships and sent to
Asia and California.
-- Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO) has ditched a
$1-billion plan to enter the hotly competitive cellphone
business, opting instead to take a cheaper route by offering
customers WiFi access that plugs into the company's broadband
Internet network.
After initiating a strategic review of the venture,
jump-started when the company paid C$190 million for wireless
licences in 2008, Shaw's executive team decided that it wasn't
worth building a full cellular network and taking on incumbent
giants and eager new entrants in an increasingly competitive
sector.
NATIONAL POST
-- Hundreds of job cuts announced over the summer at
Environment Canada were not politically motivated and will not
affect core services in the department, Environment Minister
Peter Kent said.
Speaking at length about the issue for the first time since
the cuts - affecting nearly 800 positions - were confirmed in
August, Kent also rejected accusations from opposition parties
that the decision was deliberately imposed to muzzle scientists
conducting research that contradicts government policies.
-- PC Leader Tim Hudak's gold-bricked path to the Ontario
premiership has just gotten bumpier.
Only two months ago, Premier Dalton McGuinty's Liberal Party
was poised for a devastating defeat at the hands of Mr. Hudak's
Conservatives. Now, with election day only five weeks away the
two leaders are "neck and neck," according to a new poll by
Toronto-based polling firm Forum Research.
Financial Post section:
-- As Prime Minister Stephen Harper thanked Canadian troops
in Italy Thursday for helping Libya's rebel forces oust Colonel
Muammar Gaddafi, international oil companies including
Calgary-based Suncor Energy Inc were gearing up for a
return to the oil-rich country.
After six months of intense fighting that shut down
oil-production facilities and forced massive evacuations of
expatriate oil workers, Libya's future as a place to do business
brightened dramatically as leaders of the Libyan uprising met
with world powers in Paris to map out the country's rebuilding
and Canada lifted unilateral economic sanctions imposed last
February.
-- Royal Bank of Canada , which has for at least a
decade held the top position in market value among Canadian
banks, briefly lost its crown Thursday as rival Toronto Dominion
Bank stormed ahead, powered by better-than-expected
quarterly results and raw investor enthusiasm.