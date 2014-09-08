LONDON, Sept 8 GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead Sciences release:

* First-line combination of ambrisentan and tadalafil reduces risk of clinical failure compared to monotherapy in pulmonary arterial hypertension outcomes study

* Plan to seek approval for this combination indication by submitting data from Ambition study to regulators

* GSK and Gilead jointly sponsored study Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)