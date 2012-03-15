* Prestige repeats rejection of Genomma offer

MEXICO CITY, March 15 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, maker of Comet and Spic and Span cleaners, criticized Mexican company Genomma's bid to nominate five people to Prestige's board and again rejected that company's acquisition offer.

"Genomma's sole purpose in seeking to propose a slate of nominees is to advance its inadequate and highly conditional proposal," Prestige said in a statement. "Prestige Brands ... would be open to compelling, fully financed offers that provide certainty of closing."

Genomma Lab Internacional offered $16.60 cash per share for Prestige last month, representing at the time a premium of 23 percent over the New York-based company's closing price and valuing the deal at about $834 million.

The Mexico City-based company has not said how it would finance the acquisition.

Prestige rejected Genomma's offer earlier this week. Analysts said it is unlikely Genomma will raise its offer.

"We think the company will continue with its expansion plans via a hostile takeover attempt," said Paola Sotelo, an analyst at Monex in Mexico, who does not believe Genomma will sweeten its offer price. "It could also retract the offer - both things would be good for the company."

Prestige said it will make a recommendation to shareholders regarding the board nominations "in due course." Its annual meeting is on June 29.

Genomma shares closed up 2.47 percent at 25.28 pesos, while Prestige shares gained 0.7 percent to $17.40. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez; editing by Andre Grenon)