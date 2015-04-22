(Corrects headline to say "Ron Lombardi", not "Matt Mannelly")

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc :

* Announces Ron Lombardi to succeed Matt Mannelly as president and chief executive officer * Says expects to achieve upper end of previously announced fourth fiscal quarter and year end 2015 revenue and adjusted EPS outlook * Says board of directors select Ron Lombardi as president and CEO * Says Matthew Mannelly plans to retire in June 2015 * Says company has commenced a search for a new chief financial officer. * Expects to exceed its previously issued adjusted free cash flow projection of approximately $155 million for fiscal year 2015 * Prior FY 2015 outlook revenue and adjusted earnings per share was $1.82 to $1.85 for adjusted EPS and revenue growth of 15-18% * FY 2015 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $711.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

