* Q2 adj EPS $0.26 vs est $0.22
* Q2 rev up 35 pct to $105.5 mln
Nov 9 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc's
quarterly earnings beat analysts' expectations as the company
sold more of its over-the-counter brands.
For the second quarter, Prestige Brands, which makes
healthcare and household cleaning products, earned $12.9
million, or 26 cents a share, compared with $11.0 million, or 22
cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents a share.
Revenue increased 35 percent to $105.5 million.
Analysts expected the company to earn 22 cents per share,
excluding items, on revenue of $104.7 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in the company's over-the-counter healthcare business
grew 55.7 percent to $79.2 million.
