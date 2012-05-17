* Q4 adj cont ops EPS $0.26 vs est $0.23
May 17 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc
posted an adjusted quarterly profit that beat analysts'
expectations, helped by higher sales of its over-the-counter
brands.
For the fourth-quarter, net loss from continuing operations
was $15,000, or break even per share, compared with a profit of
$6.4 million, or 13 cents per share, last year.
On an adjusted basis, the maker of healthcare, personal care
and household products earned 26 cents per share.
Revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter rose 39 percent to
$133.2 million.
Sales of its over-the-counter products rose more than 50
percent to $109.7 million, after including two months of
revenues from the acquisition of GSK Brands. This helped sales
rise by $30.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 23
cents per share on revenue of $133.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Prestige Brands had bought a clutch of North American
non-prescription products from Britain's biggest drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline in December 2011.
Earlier this month, Mexican pharmaceutical products company
Genomma Lab had said it would drop its offer to buy
Prestige Brands for $834 million in cash, after Prestige
rejected the offer.
Genomma Lab had bid for the company in February.
Irvington, New York-based Prestige Brands' shares closed at
$13.71 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)