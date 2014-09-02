BRIEF-Pvh Corp to buy True&Co
* PVH Corp to acquire True&Co., a direct-to-consumer intimate apparel e-commerce retailer
Sept 2 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said it would buy Prestige Cruises International Inc in a $3.03 billion deal, including debt.
Prestige owns upper-premium cruise operator Oceania Cruises and luxury cruise operator Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
The cash-and-stock deal will immediately add to earnings, and result in $25 million in initial savings, Norwegian Cruise said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Has completed sale of 1.17 percent of shares in CNH Industrial at a price of 9.05 euros per share
