Sept 2 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said it would buy Prestige Cruises International Inc in a $3.03 billion deal, including debt.

Prestige owns upper-premium cruise operator Oceania Cruises and luxury cruise operator Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The cash-and-stock deal will immediately add to earnings, and result in $25 million in initial savings, Norwegian Cruise said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)