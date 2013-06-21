LONDON, June 21 Coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger is seeking to raise a new 375 million pound ($579.92 million) loan to refinance existing debt and pay a dividend to private equity owner Bridgepoint.

Bank of Ireland, BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, Rabobank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale said in a statement they had been mandated as bookrunners to underwrite the new loan which is due to launch for syndication shortly.

A bank meeting is due to take place in London on July 2, the statement said.

People familiar with the deal said Bridgepoint also plans to use the funds for a dividend recapitalisation - a refinancing process that increase a company's debt to allow a payout.

Banking sources told Reuters that Bridgepoint is also in the market with a 300 million euro dividend recapitalisation for its sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media that will refinance the company's debt and pay around 160 million euros as a dividend.

Bridgepoint bought Pret in 2008 in a deal backed by 185 million pounds of senior loans and a 35 million pound mezzanine loan. A portion of the loans mature in June 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

By raising a new loan, leverage on the company will increase to 4.17 times its EBITDA from a level of below 2 times in 2012. When Bridgepoint acquired the business Pret's leverage was over 5 times, the announcement revealed.

The new 375 million pound refinancing includes a 40 million pound term loan A; a 265 million pound term loan B; a 30 million pound revolving credit facility; and a 40 million pound capital expenditure facility, the statement said.

Headquartered in London, Pret sells fresh, ready to eat food and drinks through over 300 stores in UK, France, Hong Kong and the United States. It has opened 110 new shops since 2008.

Pret posted sales in 2012 of 443 million pounds and EBITDA of 61.1 million pounds compared with EBITDA of 30 million pounds in 2008.