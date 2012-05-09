BUCHAREST May 9 Romania's top oil and gas
company Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV
, posted on Wednesday a net profit of 1.384 billion lei
($407.73 million) for the first quarter, above market
expectations.
The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit
of 1.08 billion lei. Petrom recorded a profit of 840 million lei
in the same quarter last year.
"The extreme weather conditions we witnessed in the first
two months of 2012 caused technical disruptions which impaired
our production volumes ... and dragged down our marketing
sales," Petrom CEO Mariana Gheorghe said in a statement.
"However, our gas sales volumes benefited from the harsh
winter and we also recorded improved margins mainly on gas
extracted from storage."
($1 = 3.3944 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)