Oct 25 Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc posted a higher third-quarter profit, helped by strong sales at its electronic instruments group.

Ametek's net income was $98 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with $77.4 million, or 48 cents a share a year ago.

The company, which makes display and monitoring devices, and electric motors for vacuum cleaners and blowers, said revenue rose to $750.5 million from $644.4 million.

The electronic instruments group sales rose about 21 percent to $409.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 59 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $747.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Divya Sharma and Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)