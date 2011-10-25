* Q3 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.59
* Q3 rev up at $750.5 mln, beats est
* Ups FY11 EPS forecast to $2.34-$2.36 from $2.30-$2.34
* Buys EM Test for about $93 mln
(Adds estimates, outlook, EM Test deal)
Oct 25 Ametek Inc posted third-quarter
results that beat market estimates, helped by strong sales at
its electronic instruments group, and the diversified U.S.
manufacturer raised its full-year earnings forecast.
Ametek, which makes display and monitoring devices and
electric motors for vacuum cleaners and blowers, now sees 2011
profit of $2.34-$2.36 a share. It expects sales to be up about
20 percent from 2010.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.34 a
share, on sales of $2.99 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Ametek also said it bought the parent company of EM Test
GmbH, a privately held electronic test and measurement equipment
maker, for about $93 million.
The company said the EM Test buy will help it grow in the
market for electrical immunity testing and emissions
measurement.
Earlier this month, Ametek bought privately held eye-care
instruments maker Reichert Technologies for about $150 million
to expand in the medical market.
For the third quarter, Ametek's net income was 60 cents a
share, above analysts' expectations of 59 cents a share.
Revenue rose to $750.5 million from $644.4 million. Analysts
had predicted $747.5 million.
The electronic instruments group sales rose about 21 percent
to $409.5 million.
Shares of Pennsylvania-based Ametek closed at $39.94 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan and Divya Sharma in Bangalore;
Editing by Maju Samuel)