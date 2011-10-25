* Q3 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.59

* Q3 rev up at $750.5 mln, beats est

* Ups FY11 EPS forecast to $2.34-$2.36 from $2.30-$2.34

* Buys EM Test for about $93 mln (Adds estimates, outlook, EM Test deal)

Oct 25 Ametek Inc posted third-quarter results that beat market estimates, helped by strong sales at its electronic instruments group, and the diversified U.S. manufacturer raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Ametek, which makes display and monitoring devices and electric motors for vacuum cleaners and blowers, now sees 2011 profit of $2.34-$2.36 a share. It expects sales to be up about 20 percent from 2010.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.34 a share, on sales of $2.99 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ametek also said it bought the parent company of EM Test GmbH, a privately held electronic test and measurement equipment maker, for about $93 million.

The company said the EM Test buy will help it grow in the market for electrical immunity testing and emissions measurement.

Earlier this month, Ametek bought privately held eye-care instruments maker Reichert Technologies for about $150 million to expand in the medical market.

For the third quarter, Ametek's net income was 60 cents a share, above analysts' expectations of 59 cents a share.

Revenue rose to $750.5 million from $644.4 million. Analysts had predicted $747.5 million.

The electronic instruments group sales rose about 21 percent to $409.5 million.

Shares of Pennsylvania-based Ametek closed at $39.94 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Fareha Khan and Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)