FRANKFURT Nov 3 The European Central Bank cut
its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent on
Thursday as the euro zone's worsening debt crisis outweighed the
concern over persistently high inflation.
The ECB also reduced the interest rate on its deposit
facility to 0.5 percent and the rate on the marginal lending
facility to 2.0 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the Governing
Council's decision at a 1330 GMT news conference -- his first at
a monetary policy meeting after taking over the reins on Tuesday
from Jean-Claude Trichet.
The cut marked a change in policy course after the ECB
increased its rates in July and April, when it became the first
major central bank to hike after the intensification of the
financial crisis. Markets are now looking for hints whether the
ECB is preparing to cut rates again next month.
Attention will also focus on other changes in the central
bank's policy after the change of guard, especially whether its
government bond programme will be boosted.
