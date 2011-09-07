* H1 adj pretax profit 7.3 mln stg vs 6.2 mln stg

* H1 rev up 23 pct

* Sees opening 20 restaurants by 2011-end

Sept 7 British pizza restaurant chain Prezzo Plc reported a 17 percent higher first-half profit as it continued to open new restaurants and said it expected positive results for the year.

The company currently has 168 restaurants, compared with 145 last year.

Prezzo, which opened seven new restaurants during the first half and closed two, said its current trading was in line with expectations. The company expects to have about 20 new restaurants by the end of the year.

For the January-June period, adjusted pretax profit was 7.3 million pounds ($11.7 million), compared with 6.2 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 23 percent to 59.6 million pounds. Overall branch profit margin was 15 percent, compared with 14.4 percent last year.

Shares of the company closed at 59 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.625 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)