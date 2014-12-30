UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 30 Premia Foods AS :
* Executes overdraft facility agreement with SEB for credit limit of 5 million euros ($6.1 million)
* Final repayment term of SEB facility is April 30, 2016 and interest rate is 3 months EURIBOR + 1.7 pct
* Execution of overdraft facility agreement with SEB serves purpose of restructuring of its capital structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources