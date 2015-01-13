Jan 13 PRFoods AS :

* Q4 consolidated turnover of 14.4 million euros ($17.05 million), 12.7 percent less versus last year

* The decrease comes from the retail market and from both, raw fish and cold and hot smoked product groups

* 12 months of 2014 consolidated turnover of 45.9 million euros, up 5.8 percent versus last year

* The growth comes from both, HoReCa and retail markets, and from cold and hot smoked product groups Source text: bit.ly/1wT28r6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)