UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects spelling of headline)
Jan 27 PRFoods AS :
* Says Katre Kovask, chairman of management board, submitted his resignation as of Feb. 1
* Says chairman of its supervisory board Indrek Kasela will resign from supervisory board to take over day to day management of company as new chairman of management board
* Says Lauri Kustaa Aima will take position of chairman of supervisory board as from Feb. 2 Source text: bit.ly/1CtVuNF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.