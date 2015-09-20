Sept 20 Priceline Group Inc is looking
at ways to grow its operation in Cuba in light of new rules the
United States announced Friday that ease trade and investment
restrictions with the Communist-ruled island.
Priceline Group, the most profitable online travel services
company in the world, is evaluating regulations that allow U.S.
companies to set up bank accounts and an office in Cuba, its
Vice President of Global Communications Leslie Cafferty told
Reuters on Sunday.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Ralph
Boulton)