Feb 19 Priceline Group Inc does not
view consolidation by competitors in the travel services
industry as a negative but has no intention to buy another
bookings site, following Expedia Inc's tentative
purchase of Orbitz Worldwide Inc.
"We just have a different philosophy for growing in the long
term," Chief Executive Officer Darren Huston said on a quarterly
earnings call.
Pointing to Priceline's recent purchases of
restaurant-reservation site OpenTable and travel meta-search
engine Kayak, he added, "It's all been adjacent growth versus
doubling and tripling down on similar brands."
Huston said the Expedia-Orbitz deal "consolidates and
clarifies competition" and that "there's tremendous potential
ahead," given that Priceline and Expedia still comprise less
than 10 percent of the travel services market.
