By Jeffrey Dastin

May 7 The Priceline Group Inc said Thursday first-quarter profit was up just slightly from a year ago, but expects growth to slow in the second quarter as weak foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar crimp its sales.

Shares of the company fell 3.36 percent in morning trading to $1,221.70.

Priceline Group, the world's largest online travel services company and owner of its namesake website, as well as Booking.com and others, said first-quarter net income grew less than one percent from a year earlier to $333 million, or $6.36 per diluted share. Excluding certain items, the company earned $8.12 per diluted share.

Analysts expected the company to earn $7.72 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue in the quarter was about $1.84 billion, against analysts' expectations for $1.8 billion.

The company said it expects travel bookings in the second quarter to stay flat or grow up to 7 percent from a year earlier, as sales in foreign currencies translate into fewer U.S. dollars and "significantly" slow its pace of growth.

"Foreign exchange had more of a negative impact that we thought and doesn't show any signs of easing up," said S&P Capital IQ analyst Tuna Amobi.

Priceline Group's forecast assumes that the euro is 19 percent weaker and the British pound is 11 percent weaker than a year ago. Accounting for these fluctuations, travel bookings would be up 15 to 22 percent, the company said.

The company expects to earn between $10.95 and $11.75 per share in the second quarter, excluding certain items, with revenue staying flat or rising up to 7 percent compared to a year earlier.

It has greater exposure to foreign exchange volatility than rival Expedia Inc, with international bookings representing 88 percent of its total travel sales in the first quarter, compared to 41 percent for Expedia.

Last week, Expedia affirmed earlier guidance for earnings growth as first-quarter bookings soared 19 percent.

Priceline said travel bookings jumped 12 percent on the year in the first quarter, or 26 percent when accounting for currency fluctuations.

The company's name-your-own-price feature, which allows customers to suggest a price they'd like to pay to travel, continued to shrink and hamper U.S. growth.

"You have to question why they are still promoting that business," Amobi said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)