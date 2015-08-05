Aug 5 The Priceline Group Inc on
Wednesday reported second-quarter profit above analysts'
estimates although the weakness of foreign currencies against
the U.S. dollar continued to weigh on its results in dollar
terms.
Priceline Group, the world's second-largest online travel
services company by bookings after Expedia Inc, said
net income fell 10.3 percent to $517 million compared to a year
earlier. On an adjusted basis, it earned $653 million, or $12.45
per diluted share in the second quarter. Analysts estimated on
average it would earn $625 million, or $11.98 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)