May 8 Priceline Group Inc, owner of the online travel agency known for its "name-your-own-price" services, reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit, as hotel and car rental bookings increased.

The company's net income rose to $331.2 million, or $6.25 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $244.2 million, or $4.76 per share, a year earlier. (r.reuters.com/vyn29v)

Revenue rose 26 percent to $1.64 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)