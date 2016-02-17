Feb 17 Travel websites operator Priceline Group
Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit,
helped by higher hotel and rental car bookings.
The operator of Booking.com, Priceline.com and Kayak.com
said on Wednesday that net income applicable to common
stockholders rose to $504.3 million, or $10 per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $451.8 million, or $8.56 per
share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1Q16BFh)
Revenue rose 8.7 percent to $2.00 billion.
On an adjusted basis, Priceline earned $12.63 per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of $11.80, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)