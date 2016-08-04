Aug 4 Online travel services company Priceline
Group Inc reported a 12.3 percent jump in quarterly
profit as hotel bookings rose.
The company said net income applicable to common
shareholders rose to $580.64 million, or $11.60 per share, in
the second quarter ended June 30, from $517.0 million, or $9.94
per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2aJdXhX)
Excluding items, Priceline earned $13.93 per share.
The company, which operates websites including Booking.com
and Kayak.com, said revenue rose 12.1 percent to $2.56 billion.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)