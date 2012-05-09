* Net profit $3.54/share, up from $2.05/share
* Gross bookings up 43.9 percent
* Ex-items profit $4.28/share vs Wall St est of $3.95/share
* Shares fall after hours on weaker outlook
(Adds detail on outlook, background, analyst comment; updates
shares.)
By Kyle Peterson
May 9 Online travel agency Priceline.com Inc
posted a larger quarterly profit on Wednesday on an
increase in travel bookings, but the company forecast slower
bookings growth in the second quarter.
The company, which competes with Expedia Inc and
Orbitz Worldwide Inc, has long been a star in the online
travel sector, owing much of its success to international
bookings on its popular European travel site Booking.com.
But the weakness of the euro against the dollar is likely to
erode the value of Priceline's international bookings - which
are expressed in U.S. dollars - in the second quarter, the
company said. Its shares were down some 3 percent in after-hours
trading at $695.
"Guidance looks a little weak ... and seems to suggest more
currency headwinds," said Morningstar analyst Dan Su. But she
noted "impressive growth in international hotel bookings and car
rentals."
Priceline, best known for its name-your-own-price auction,
posted a first-quarter profit of $182 million, or $3.54 per
share, up from $104.8 million, or $2.05 per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $4.28 per
share, which beat the Wall Street consensus forecast of $3.95
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Priceline said the total value of its bookings increased by
43.9 percent to $6.7 billion, including an increase of 54
percent in the value of international bookings.
"I think the top line growth was strong, better than
expected for the international hotel business," Priceline Chief
Executive Jeffery Boyd told Reuters. "All in all, a pretty good
quarter."
The company, however, forecast second-quarter growth in
travel bookings of 26 percent to 31 percent and said it sees
international travel bookings up 32 percent to 37 percent.
Priceline reported revenue of $1.04 billion, up from $809.3
million in the year-ago quarter.
INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITY
The shares of Priceline - a perennial favorite among
investors - have gained about 50 percent this year and traded
above $730 on Wednesday. The stock was near $67 at the start of
2009.
The company's core strength lies in its international
expansion, primarily into European markets, said Aaron Kessler,
an analyst at Raymond James.
European travel markets typically lag U.S. markets, where
internet and credit card use to book travel is more common. As
the European market matures, Priceline is set to capture the
lion's share of bookings.
"At this point, roughly 80 percent of their profits are
international and that's been driving most of their growth the
last few years," Kessler said.
Priceline also has made inroads into Asian travel markets
with its Agoda.com site.
The company's closest competitor, Expedia, said in its
first-quarter earnings report last month that its international
bookings accounted for only 39 percent of its total bookings.
Priceline also has positioned itself to claim more hotel
bookings in Europe, where the market is more fragmented, said
Morningstar's Su.
"Priceline has a much higher concentration of bookings and
revenues from international markets where the travel suppliers
are less concentrated, especially in the hotel space," she said.
"In the U.S., there are a lot of hotel chains. But if you're
looking at Europe, there's a lot of stand-alone boutique hotels
that really need a platform like Priceline to help them
distribute their inventory."
The company has a market capitalization of about $36 billion
compared with $5 billion for Expedia and $406 million for Orbitz
Worldwide, according to data from Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting By Kyle Peterson; editing by David Gregorio and
Andre Grenon)