* Priceline net profit $4.41/shr
* Ex-items profit $5.37/shr vs $5.05 est
* Shares rally 6.3 pct to $629
(Recasts; Adds CEO quote, details, outlook and updates price
share)
Feb 27 Online travel agency Priceline.com
on Monday reported a stronger-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit as the value of its bookings gained more
than 50 percent from a year ago, sending its shares up more than
6 percent.
The company, which is best known for its name-your-own-price
auction, said its fourth-quarter net profit was $226 million, or
$4.41 per share, compared with $136 million, or $2.66 per share,
a year ago.
"It's really still the international hotel business that's
driving the earnings to the greatest degree," Priceline Chief
Executive Jeffery Boyd told Reuters.
He said the company is seeing strong growth in the hotel
business in Asia and newer markets.
Excluding one-time items, Priceline reported a profit of
$5.37 per share, beating a consensus forecast of $5.05 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported revenue of $991 million, up 35.5
percent from a year ago beating a Wall Street forecast for
$967.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The value of bookings at Priceline was $4.96 billion, up 51.8
percent from a year ago.
Priceline, which runs Booking.com, Agoda.com and TravelJigsaw
in addition to its namesake website, said it expected future
growth rates to decline, partly because of weak economic
conditions in Europe and increasing cancellation rates there.
The company said it expects first-quarter bookings to
increase by 33 percent to 38 percent. Priceline expects revenue
to increase by 22 percent to 27 percent in the quarter, driving
income between $3.80 and $3.90 per share.
Shares of Priceline rose 6.3 percent to $629 in after hours
trading after closing at $591.54.
(Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Bernard Orr)